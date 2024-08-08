Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan eye creation of fund to finance joint projects

The Kazakh and Uzbek President discussed the creation of a fund for financing joint projects, Kazinfrom News Agency correspondent reports.

A number of contracts and agreements worth over seven billion dollars were signed following the Business Forum and Business Council held the other day in Astana. A comprehensive program aimed at increasing greatly the bilateral trade turnover is set to be adopted in the nearest future, said Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Head of State if Uzbekistan announced the joint decision to step up construction of the Central Asia international center for industrial cooperation, which is of great importance for development and implementation of new investment projects.