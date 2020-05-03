EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:23, 03 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in talks over flooding in Turkestan region

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the Kazakh side is in talks with the Uzbek government regarding the flooding in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that Kazakhstan is negotiation the situation in Turkestan region with the Uzbek government. The flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 22,000 local residents to evacuate.

    The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind on May 1. As a result of the flooding, the state of emergency was imposed in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region which borders Uzbekistan.

    On May 2, President Tokayev ordered to lend a helping hand to those affected by the flooding in Maktaaral district.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!