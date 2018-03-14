EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:25, 14 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Intergovt'l Commission convenes in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is hosting the 17th session of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on bilateral cooperation.

    The participants will consider the current state and the prospects for development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including in the spheres of agriculture, energy, transportation, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

    Following the session, the sides are expected to sign a protocol on its results, as well as the Action Plan for the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan.

    Among the key issues to be discussed in Astana is the salvation of the Aral Sea.
    null 

    As Kazinform previously reported, the countries plan to establish a joint working group to work on the issue. According to Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Yerik Utembayev, the working group will focus on studying new methods of water conservation and efficient water use.
    null 

    It should also be noted that within the framework of improved cross-border cooperation, the agreement was reached between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the creation of a regional industrial zone of Karakalpakstan with the border regions of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Aral Sea Kazakhstan Astana Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Events Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!