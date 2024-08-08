EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:01, 08 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan keen on expanding relations

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan keen on expanding relations
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The closed-door negotiations with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, were held in an open atmosphere and in the spirit of mutual support. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council in the Akorda today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    “We have discussed a number of important issues. We have confirmed our interest in further expansion of our relations and set goals and tasks,” said the Kazakh President.

    “Strengthening the centuries-long unshakable friendship and fraternal relations, raising the mutually beneficial cooperation to a new level is a common goal of the two countries,” stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    “Today’s meeting of the Council is important for the development of the bilateral integration. The decisions taken are also of strategic importance. I am confident that the activity of the Supreme Interstate Council will give a new impulse to the development of the Kazakh-Uzbek relations,” he added.

