Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan keen on expanding relations

The closed-door negotiations with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, were held in an open atmosphere and in the spirit of mutual support. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council in the Akorda today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“We have discussed a number of important issues. We have confirmed our interest in further expansion of our relations and set goals and tasks,” said the Kazakh President.

“Strengthening the centuries-long unshakable friendship and fraternal relations, raising the mutually beneficial cooperation to a new level is a common goal of the two countries,” stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.