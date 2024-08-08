Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan launch 70 joint projects worth over $3bn

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of an early launch of the international industrial cooperation center Central Asia during a press briefing held following the bilateral talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Akorda, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

During the talks, the international industrial cooperation center Central Asia was mentioned. The center is under construction on the border of the two countries. It’s important that the project is launched as soon as possible, due to its great contribution to greater mutual trade, said the Head of State of Kazakhstan.

According to Tokayev, cooperation in manufacturing is the cornerstone of economic relations between the two countries.

There are around 70 joint projects worth over three billion US dollars. Projects are being successfully carried out in spheres such as mechanical engineering, metallurgy, automotive industry, manufacture of household appliances, textile, pharmaceutical industry and others. This will allow the two countries to create up to 14 thousand new jobs, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader also pointed to the huge potential for cooperation in spheres such as agriculture, mechanical engineering, energy, communication and digitalization.