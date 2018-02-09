Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan mull closer information cooperation

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan Yerik Utembayev met with Chairman of the National TV and Radio Company of the Republic of Uzbekistan Alisher Khadjaev in Tashkent this week, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the pressing issues in bilateral cooperation in information sphere. Utembayev and Khadjaev also looked into the possibility of creating a single information space on the basis of treaties, agreements and consultations and through free exchange of TV and radio programs in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



"At today's meeting we have discussed interaction in information space and agreed to craft a roadmap for the development of bilateral TV and radio cooperation. The roadmap will enable Astana and Tashkent to launch joint projects in research and education as well as TV programs depicting positive developments both in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.







Kazakh diplomat noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan need to establish close integration in the information space and create joint technologies as part of digitalization process.



"Digitalization is an important area of cooperation. We are working on the Digital Kazakhstan Concept, but, in any case, it will help coordinate our actions on the development of joint information space.



Kazakh ambassador and Chairman of the Uzbek National TV and Radio Company also touched upon the problems of regional cooperation in information space.



"Our cross-border regions do cooperate in that respect. What they need is a platform for new joint TV programs dedicated to science, tourism and other spheres. Given that, 2018 will be a breakthrough year in that respect," Ambassador Utembayev added.



The Uzbek side expressed readiness to cooperate in information space, make a joint breakthrough in Central Asia and set the example of close cooperation.