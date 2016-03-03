EN
    18:23, 03 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan prepare final documents on state border demarcation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Demarcation of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border was in the focus of several meetings between Kazakhstani and Uzbek authorities in Almaty from February 18-27.

    The meetings were organized in order to prepare the final documents on demarcation.
    The Uzbek Foreign Ministry said the negotiations were held in the spirit of good neighborliness. The final documents will take into account interests of both countries.

