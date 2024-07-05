Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan strengthen coop in migration, protection of citizens' rights and interests

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov had a working meeting with Uzbek Minister of Internal Affairs Pulat Bobozhonov, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The sides discussed the topical aspects of interaction of Kazakhstan's diplomatic mission with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan in protection of rights and interests of the Kazakh nationals in the territory of the country, the order of interaction and information support on the issues of offenses and detention of Kazakhstani citizens.

The sides pointed out positive dynamics and rise in mutual trips. For instance, 63,400 Kazakhstani tourists visited Uzbekistan in 2023.

Beibut Atamkulov pointed out high level and professionalism of Uzbekistan's tourist police department. The Kazakh Diplomat also touched upon the issues related to the violation of migration rules, dual citizenship, and collaboration with the governmental agencies of Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz