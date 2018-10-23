Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to bolster space cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM- The delegation of Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary National Company JSC returned from a working visit to Uzbekistan, where they signed a document regarding space cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Representative of the Republic of Uzbekistan State Committee for Land Resources, Geodesy, Сartography and National Cadastre signed Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation in the use of data of the Earth remote sensing system of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the interests of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the creation of a satellite geodetic network of Uzbekistan, and the development of geo-portals for governmental and local executive bodies.

"At the meeting, we discussed issues on the possible financing for the space monitoring of the territories of the Republic of Uzbekistan via KAZAKH EXPORT JSC, as well as the possibility of creating a ground receiving station in the Republic of Uzbekistan, and on the Road Map project at large," said Aimbetov.

We invited the Uzbek side to be involved in creating a KazSeoSat-MR (medium resolution satellite). Besides, the colleagues from Uzbekistan expressed interest in organizing and conducting courses and workshops on the use of remote sensing data for ministries and their subordinate organizations.

The sides reached accommodations on establishing constant contact in the main lines of cooperation, including the development of aerospace cooperation and Earth remote sensing," the Vice President of Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary National Company concluded.

Recall that the Earth remote sensing system consisting of two satellites of high (1 meter) and medium (6.5 meters) spatial resolutions, as well as a ground control and data management and processing complex in Astana, have been successfully operating in Kazakhstan since 2015.