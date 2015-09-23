Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to cooperate in space technologies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan is interested in purchasing satellite data from Kazakhstan's Earth remote sensing (ERS) satellites KazEOSat-1 and KazEOSat-2, JSC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary press service informs.

A delegation of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary took part in a business forum "Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan: Trade Mission" held in Tashkent under the support of JSC "KAZNEX INVEST". As part of the forum, the Kazakh delegation met with the representatives of the ERS and GIS Technologies Centre, Astronomy Institute of the Uzbek Academy of Sciences, Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Melioration, National Centre for Geodesy and Cartography and Institute of Geology and Development of Oil&Gas Deposit. The participants of the forum were informed about the potential of the KazEOSat-1 and KazEOSat-2 on land remote sensing in the territory of Uzbekistan. The parties exchanged also experience in using the ERS data and GIS technologies and discussed participation in joint projects on using space survey results got by Kazakhstan's ERS space modules. Following the negotiations the Uzbek side expressed interest in using the ERS data from the Kazakh satellites in the territory of Uzbekistan. An agreement of cooperation as well as a distributorship agreement on ERS will be signed by Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the forthcoming III international workshop on "Days of Space in Kazakhstan -2015" scheduled for November 27, 2015 in Astana.