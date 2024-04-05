Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to create joint venture btw railway authorities

During the informal meeting between Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, special attention was placed on the issues of ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

In this context, both Presidents discussed the preparation for the upcoming 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries as well as prospects for cooperation in the C5+ format.

In terms of enhancement of regional interaction, the leaders of the two countries welcomed the initiative to establish a joint venture between the railway authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, providing cargo terminals at the Kazakh-Chinese border on a mutually beneficial basis as well as in Uzbekistan for cargo transportation via the China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan route.

The project is set to promote greater bilateral trade, transportation of goods, as well as create favorable conditions for enhancing cargo transportation in the southern direction. The countries seek to use the joint venture in the development of the trans-Afghan route.