Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to create new Central Asian touristic route – New episode of New Time TV Show

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are developing joint travel route “One tour – whole region” with over 50 destinations in two states to attract more visitors from other parts of the world, said ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazkhodzhaev. This year, the country is expected to host over 2.5 million tourists from Kazakhstan.

"One tour - whole region" initiative was first proposed by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at a meeting of Central Asian leaders in Avaza back in 2021 to enhance tourism exchange within the region. A roadmap for tourism industry development has been agreed upon by tourism ministries with joint implementation underway.The mandatory program of "One tour – whole region" includes cities of historical importance in Uzbekistan: Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, as well as cities of Kazakhstan: Almaty, Shymkent, Astana. You will find more details about it in full episode of New Time.

Moreover, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will take joint steps to improve the situation in the Aral Sea basin. Since 2019, the Uzbek government pulled out all the stops to plant saxaul trees on the dried bottom of Aral Sea seeding the area of 2 million hectares, said Deputy Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of Uzbekistan Jusipbek Kazbekov in an exclusive commentary to New Time in Tashkent. It is worth mentioning that the Aral Sea crisis zone directly covers the territories of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, as well as indirectly - Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. And now, according to Jusipbek Kazbekov, to fight climate change the countries are proposing to create a joint regional environmental proposal review for the water monitoring between the states.

You will also learn about singer from Astana, Polina Hanym, who promotes Kazakh folk music among foreign audiences. Polina admits that singing the best Kazakh songs in French or translating soulful Brazilian compositions into Kazakh is her own special form of diplomacy. The singer performs in 11 languages and effortlessly blends the colors of different cultures. To learn more about modern musical diplomacy, please, watch an interview with Polina Hanym.

