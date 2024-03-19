EN
    17:57, 19 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to keep record of amount of water consumed by each other

    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Kazinform

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed on installation of water meters to calculate the amount of water consumed by both sides, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

    Kazakhstan will install water meters in the territory of Uzbekistan, and the Uzbek side will install water meters in Kazakhstan. The sides will exchange information online. Besides, the countries will get access to each other’s data.

    The agreement reached is important for Kazakhstan, which geographically has less access to the riverheads.

    Currently, the two countries’ experts are discussing where to install the water meters. The international organizations will likely be attracted to this project.

    “The installation of water meters will enable to monitor the amount of water consumed by both countries in online mode. We plan to start the negotiations on the implementation of similar projects with our other neighboring countries,” Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov says.

