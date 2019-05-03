Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to share military airfields

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to share their military aerodromes, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Baurzhan Tortayev said in response to Kazinform's official request.

"The international agreements mentioned in the request were signed on April 15 of this year during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Republic of Uzbekistan, in line with the current 2019 Plan for International Agreements of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1. Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Air Defense Cooperation.



The agreement is aimed at the handling of alert forces' operational interaction and timely exchange of information on the aerospace situation, assistance to aircraft in distress, joint training of troops, and sharing experiences in the development and improvement of air defense forces.



2. The Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Accommodating, Maintaining, and Protecting Military Aircraft at the Military Aerodromes of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The agreement defines the mechanism of mutual settlements between the two countries' defense ministries for filling military aircraft with fuel, oils, lubricants, special liquids, and gases," said Tortayev.



It is to be recalled that during the state visit to Uzbekistan on 14-15 April 2019, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held negotiations with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, following which, the heads of state made a joint statement.



The leaders of the two countries announced their intention to promote further development of defense and military-technical cooperation, as well as interaction in the field of space R&D.

The sides also underlined common stands in assessing the current situation in the region and in the world, and spoke in favor of adopting joint measures aimed at preempting and countering contemporary challenges and threats to security in the region, primarily, in the fight against international terrorism, religious extremism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, illegal migration and other problems, both in a bilateral format and within multilateral organizations.