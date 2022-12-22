Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to sign border demarcation agreement

TASHKET. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with the participation of official delegations of the two countries, Akorda reports.

A priority focus was given to the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation, including greater mutual trade, investment attraction, development of cooperation in industry, pharmacy, agriculture, construction, transit potential, and transport and logistics. Cooperation in education and cultural and humanitarian areas was also discussed.

The Kazakh President commended the results of the held talks in narrow format and expressed firm commitment to the comprehensive deepening of bilateral cooperation in a spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support.

Tokayev stated that the countries have established strong and balanced relations setting an example of inter-State partnership.

«The signing of a treaty on allied relations is to prove the exemplary nature of our interstate relations. It would be no exaggeration to call this document historic. This breakthrough document opens new horizons for us as well as fully reflects the mutual striving of the two countries for further rapprochement. Moreover, a Kazakh-Uzbek State border demarcation agreement is to be signed today. This historic agreement will fully complete the international and legal formalization of the state border of Kazakhstan in the south,» said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State stressed that the joint efforts aimed at strengthening allied relations also contribute to the sustainable development, stability, and security in the entire Central Asian region.

During the talks, the leaders agreed to create a Higher Interstate Council and Interparliamentary Council aimed at further strengthening of political platform of bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev noted that the talks held were productive, that the trade turnover between the countries is on the rise, and that the joint projects are being successfully carried out.

«Your state visit once again demonstrates how strong our centuries-long ties of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual support are. The history and fate of our people are closely connected, our countries have common roots,» said the President of Uzbekistan.

Photo: akorda.kz