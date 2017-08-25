EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:17, 25 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to sign military-technical cooperation agrt

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defense Minister Saken Zhasuzakov held a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, the press service of the Defense Ministry reports.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state as well as the prospective directions of bilateral military cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to sign an agreement on military-technical cooperation later this year.

     

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Astana Army Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!