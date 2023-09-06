Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan toughen control over energy resources movement through customs border

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on a joint customs control of movement of energy resources through the Kazakh-Uzbek customs border by a pipeline transport and by electric power lines» was adopted in the Majilis today, Kazinform reports.

The agreement was signed on December 6, 2021 in Astana and was ratified by Uzbekistan on May 6, 2022.

«The goal of the agreement is to raise efficiency of control over energy resources transported through the Kazakh-Uzbek customs border by pipelines and electric power lines,» Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev said presenting the bill at the plenary session of the Majilis.