Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan trade steady at $4bn in recent years

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu held talks in narrow and expanded format with his Uzbek colleague Bakhtiyor Saidov, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh foreign minister, the talks looked into the new areas of cooperation and fundamental tasks. Special attention was attached to high-level visits, meetings of the heads of the two states in multilateral format scheduled for this year.

Prospects for further deepening of economic cooperation were expressed. Trade, industrial and transport and logistics cooperation was discussed in detail, said Nurtleu during the joint statement of the ministers.

The minister pointed out that Kazakhstan is among top-three trade partners of Uzbekistan.

Over the resent years, the bilateral trade rate has been steady at 4 billion US dollars. Progress has been made in the field of industrial cooperation, he said.

As of today, the countries have been carrying out 12 joint projects worth 156 million US dollars. In addition, 21 projects to the tune of around 1 billion US dollars are being developed.

The countries seek to bring the bilateral trade turnover to up to 10 billion US dollars, with the launch of the international center for industrial cooperation at the Kazakh-Uzbek border have an important role to play in it.