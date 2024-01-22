Kazakhstan -Uzbekistan trade turnover exceeds USD 4 bln

Kazakhstan ranks among the top 3 key foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan according to the results of 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the statistics agency, Uzbekistan has trade relations with 198 countries. Last January -December the foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan reached 62.6 billion US dollars and rose by 23.9% as compared to the same period of the previous year. Export made 24,426,2 million USD dollars, while import hit 38,141 million US dollars.

China remains the key trading partner of Uzbekistan. The sales between the two nations made 13.7 billion US dollars which is 21% of the total amount. Second comes Russia with 9.88 billion US dollars, while Kazakhstan rounds out the top 3 with 4.39 billion US dollars.

Notably, Uzbekistan’s exports to Kazakhstan totaled 1,372,5 million US dollars, imports stood at 3,026,4 million US dollars.