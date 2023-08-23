Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan trade turnover reaches almost $2.5bln in Jan-Jul 2023

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is among top 3 foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan, following seven months of 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Uzbek Statistics Agency, in January-July 2023, foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan reached 34.9 billion US dollars and rose by 23.3% compared to the same period in 2022.

China remains major trade partner of the country, with 6.9 billion US dollars of turnover. China accounts for 19.7% of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade volume.

Russia comes second with 5.3% billion US dollars or 15.1%. And Kazakhstan is third – 2.49 billion US dollars or 7.1%.

Uzbekistan has exported goods worth 807.7 million US to Kazakhstan, while imports made 1,682,700,00 US dollars.

In 2022, the bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit 5 billion US dollars.