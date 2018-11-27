Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan vow to strengthen cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Qassym-Jomart Toqayev held negotiations with Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis Nuriddinjon Ismoilov in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

During the meeting, Speaker Toqayev emphasized that Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan relations have recently gained momentum largely thanks to efforts exerted by the presidents. "Successful economic development, stability and security of the entire Central Asia largely depends on active cooperation and interaction between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the international arena," Toqayev said.



The sides shared their thoughts on the article authored by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe'. According to the Kazakh Senate Speaker, in the article the Head of State suggested reimagining the heritage of the past and estimated the contribution of our people to the global civilization. "We must be proud of our past to re-evaluate the prospects of our country's development in the future," Toqayev added.



He also spoke in favor of strengthening inter-parliamentary ties with Uzbekistan and contacts with Uzbek colleagues within the framework of international organizations.



Speaker Toqayev went on to praise the results of the first Interregional Cooperation Forum held in Shymkent on November 15 and pointed out the importance of such business meetings. In his words, such meetings will give an impulse to the cooperation between cross-border regions and step up two-way trade. As stressed by the Kazakh and Uzbek presidents earlier, the trade turnover between the two countries should reach $5 billion by 2020. However, Qassym-Jomart Toqayev believes that in order to achieve that the governments and parliaments of the two countries should go to great lengths.



Nuriddinjon Ismoilov, in turn, said the Uzbek side will exert every effort to strengthen friendship and cooperation between Tashkent and Astana.