TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:20, 10 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan vaccinates over 4.2 million against COVID-19 so far

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 10, a total of 4,241,859 people have received at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations administered is Almaty city, where 570,595 have so far been inoculated. Mangistau region sees the least number of people received the vaccines - 75,583.

    277,197 people have been given COVID-19 vaccines in Nur-Sultan city.

    Both jabs of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered to 2,389,756 Kazakhstanis.

    Notably, Kazakhstan’s 10 areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread


