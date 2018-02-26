Kazakhstan values good neighborly relations with Russia - Dariga Nazarbayeva

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Development of bilateral cooperation, pressing issues of international and regional security and interaction in international parliamentary organizations was in the focus of the Moscow-hosted joint session of the members of the Committee for international relations, defense and security of the Kazakh Senate and their Russian colleagues at the Federation Council.

At the onset of the session, head of Kazakhstan's delegation to Moscow Dariga Nazarbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its relations with Russia.



"This year marks 26 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.

Presently, the two nations enjoy stable strategic partnership. Kazakhstan and Russia are active participants and reliable allies in solving large-scale tasks on strengthening international peace, security and stability in the Eurasian space," Nazarbayeva, Chairperson of the Committee for international affairs, defense and security of the Kazakh Senate, said at the session.



"Regular meetings and negotiations of the heads of state bring new momentum to the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Russian relations," the head of Kazakhstan's delegation stressed.



According to Nazarbayeva, inter-parliamentary ties within the framework of the CIS PA and CSTO PA, is an integral part of Kazakh-Russian political cooperation. Over the past decade the Parliament has ratified some 50 treaties between Kazakhstan and Russia that positively affected and boosted economic integration between Kazakhstan and Russia.



The head of Kazakhstan's delegation reminded that Kazakhstan and Russia actively cooperate in multilateral format within the UN, the OSCE, the SCO and other international organizations.



Senator Nazarbayeva also took the opportunity to thank the Russian side for supporting Kazakhstan in becoming the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.



"Kazakhstan intends to use its membership in the UN Security Council to strengthen stability and security in the Central Asian region and pay special attention to the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan. Kazakhstan will promote President Nazarbayev's international initiatives on non-proliferation, fight on terrorism and extremism highlighted in the Manifesto "The world. The 21st century" at the UNSC platform," Nazarbayeva noted.



"Kazakhstan values good neighborly relations with Russia supported by economic, cultural and humanitarian ties. Trust-based relations between our countries guarantee good dynamics of cooperation in the future. Only together our countries can enter the number of world's leaders," she concluded.



Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Ilyas Umakhanov, in turn, noted that the Kazakh delegation's visit is the manifestation of consistent strategic partnership and fraternal and friendly relations between the nations. Russian MP pointed out relations between Russia and Kazakhstan set the example of interstate ties.



Wrapping up the meeting, Mr. Umakhanov wished the fraternal people of Kazakhstan wellbeing and prosperity. He reiterated Russia's readiness to fulfill all the tasks set by the leaders of Russia and Kazakhstan.



