TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:36, 19 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Vietnam discuss visa free regime

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An intergovernmental visa waiver agreement is due to be signed between Kazakhstan and Vietnam, Kazinform reports.

    According to the agreement, Kazakhstani citizens will be able to stay without a visa in Vietnam and Vietnamese citizens in Kazakhstan for 30 days since crossing the border and no more than 90 days in total a three-month period.

    According to the Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, the signing of the agreement between the Kazakh and Vietnamese Governments will help enhance the relations between the two countries.

    A public discussion on the document is to held until June 2.


