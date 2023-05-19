Kazakhstan, Vietnam discuss visa free regime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An intergovernmental visa waiver agreement is due to be signed between Kazakhstan and Vietnam, Kazinform reports.

According to the agreement, Kazakhstani citizens will be able to stay without a visa in Vietnam and Vietnamese citizens in Kazakhstan for 30 days since crossing the border and no more than 90 days in total a three-month period.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, the signing of the agreement between the Kazakh and Vietnamese Governments will help enhance the relations between the two countries.

A public discussion on the document is to held until June 2.