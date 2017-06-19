Kazakhstan, Vietnam ink extradition treaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the visit to Hanoi, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Kazakh Prosecutor General Zhakip Assanov have met with To Lam, Vietnamese Public Security Minister, and Le Minh Tri, Prosecutor General. They signed two interstate agreements on extradition and legal assistance in criminal cases, the Kazakh Prosecutor General press service reports.

The sides noted that these documents are intended to strengthen cooperation between the competent authorities of the two countries and make an important contribution to the struggle against crime, ensuring law and order. During the visit, they agreed to sign another agreement, on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Zhakip Assanov told his Vietnamese counterparts about the achievements and prospects for international cooperation, as well as the main areas of activity and the work priorities of the Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan.

"We and Vietnamese colleagues have a common understanding in the legal sphere. The main thing is the intention to enhance collaboration, help each other and strengthen cooperation. The key to the prosperity of the Kazakhstani state and the peoples living in it is active cooperation with our friends abroad, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam traditionally holds the most prominent place among them," the Kazakh prosecutor general said.

In turn, the Minister of Public Security and the Prosecutor General of Vietnam told about the structure of the law-enforcement and judicial system of Vietnam, and also confirmed their readiness to strengthen and develop bilateral relations in the criminal law sphere. The heads of the authorities exchanged their views on the current issues of cooperation in the legal sphere.