Kazakhstan, Vietnam railway administrations agreed to develop coop in transport sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 20, 2017 in Hanoi, head of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Kanat Alpysbayev has held talks with Minister of transport of Vietnam Truong Quang Nghia and General Director of GK "Vietnam Railways" Vu Ta Tung about development of cooperation in the transport sector, KTZ informed on its website .

The meeting was attended by representatives of legal entities of the Association of exporters of agricultural products of Kazakhstan and JSC NC Food Corporation.

The sides spoke for boosting cooperation in logistics and international transport –– namely in launching container transportations via Vietnam through China to Kazakhstan to the EAEU markets and in the future to Europe and back.

Recall that in the framework of the Agreement on free trade zone between the EAEU and Vietnam envisaged an increase in volumes of foreign trade from 4 billion to 10 billion dollars by 2020, which will be an indicator of increase in volumes of import and export cargoes in the future.

The Kazakh side informed about the first pilot transportation of grain through the Kazakh-Chinese container terminal in the port of Lianyungang to the port of Ho Chi Minh city.

The talks also discussed the organization of transportation of Kazakhstani products to Vietnam, and tropical and seafood products from Vietnam to Kazakhstan.

The parties called for an increase in the supply of agricultural products that have a positive impact on the growth of cargo traffic between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

Following the meeting JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and GK Vietnam Railways signed a memorandum of cooperation. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam B.Zhumahanov attended in the ceremony.