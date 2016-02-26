Kazakhstan views Egypt as fraternal country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held extended talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kazinform correspondent reports from Akorda.

“I am confident that your first official visit to Kazakhstan will give a new impulse to further cooperation of our countries. At the tête-à-tête meeting we have discussed many issues, namely, the political situation and economic issues of our regions,” Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State reminded that Kazakhstan is going to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its independence in 2016. “It is quite symbolic that the Egyptian leader pays his first official visit to our country namely this year. There are ties, which our nations can be proud of,” noted he.

“Great son of the Kazakh steppe, ruler of Syria and Egypt in the 13rd century Sultan Baibars is regarded as a symbol of friendship of the two nations. Our compatriot, world-famous scholar and philosopher Al-Farabi is our common pride,” stressed the Leader of the Nation.

Nazarbayev expressed confidence that Abdel Fattah el-Sisi takes big steps as the President of Egypt to rehabilitate social stability in the country and in the name of its future.

“Many Kazakhstani specialists worked in Egypt in the Soviet period. And your students studied in Kazakhstan. We need to revive this tradition. We are ready to implement joint mutually beneficial projects in all areas of our cooperation. The most important thing is that Kazakhstan views Egypt as its fraternal country,” he highlighted.

In turn, the Egyptian President thanked Nazarbayev for the invitation and congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on 25th anniversary of the country’s independence.

“We congratulate you and people of Kazakhstan on big achievements in economy, politics and, in general, in all spheres of the country’s life,” said Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.