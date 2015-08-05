Kazakhstan volleyball team victorious over team of Oman at Asian championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The men's volleyball team of Kazakhstan had its first victory at the second stage of the Asian championships, which is held in Iran, the Volleyball Federation of Kazakhstan reports.

The Kazakhstan team was not able to advance into the playoff, and now it competes for the 9 th-16 th places. Thus, in the first match of the second stage, the team of Kazakhstan was victorious over the team of Oman with the score 3:1. Our team will face the Pakistani team next.