Kazakhstan vs. China Davis Cup match to take place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will play against China in the Davis Cup on April 7-9 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Men's team will compete for a chance to get to the Davis Cup World Group play-offs. Kazakhstan takes part in the prestigious tournament for 22 years. National team roster will be annouced on March 28.

In March last year Kazakh team in the match of 1/8 finals in a bitter struggle gave way to Serbia with a score of 2-3. And in September 2016 lost in playoffs to Russia 1-3, leaving the World Group in which it stayed for 6 years (since 2011).

The Davis Cup is the biggest international team event in men's tennis. The competition began in 1900 as a challenge between Great Britain and the United States. It is run by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and is contested annually between teams from competing countries in a knock-out format.