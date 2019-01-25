EN
    07:19, 25 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wakes up to cold and windy Friday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, January 25. Snowfall, fog, ice slick, blizzard, and bleak wind are forecast, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Akmola, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions. Gusts may reach up to 22 mps in East Kazakhstan region.

    Fog will descend on parts of Turkestan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Akmola, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Blowing snow will hit West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

    Black ice is expected to coat roads in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Kostanay, and West Kazakhstan regions.

