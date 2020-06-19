Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy and windy Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict inclement weather will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions at night and early in the morning.

Gusts of wind pounding Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions throughout the day may reach up to 15-20 mps.

Probability of hail will be high in Pavlodar region.

Fervent heat is forecast to grip Atyrau region as well as the south of West Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, most of Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Almaty, Pavlodar, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and southwest of East Kazakhstan regions.