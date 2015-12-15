EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:20, 15 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy and windy Tuesday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, December 15. However, according to Kazhydromet, western Kazakhstan will be gripped by inclement weather with fog, black ice and stiff wind.

    Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Atyrau regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 28 mps in Almaty region. Meteorologists predict that black ice will coat roads in Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!