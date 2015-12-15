Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy and windy Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, December 15. However, according to Kazhydromet, western Kazakhstan will be gripped by inclement weather with fog, black ice and stiff wind.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Atyrau regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 28 mps in Almaty region. Meteorologists predict that black ice will coat roads in Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.