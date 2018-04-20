EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 20 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy Friday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation, fog, and gusty wind will persist in most regions of the country on Friday, April 20. Chances of dust storm will be high in southern Kazakhstan. Thunderstorm is expected in some regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

    Patches of fog will be observed in East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions.

    Dust storm may hit Kyzylorda region

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!