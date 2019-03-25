Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Precipitation will douse most regions of Kazakhstan today, March 25. Only in the north of the country the chances of precipitation will be low. Fog, ice slick, thunderstorm, and bleak wind are forecast for some parts of the country.

Fog will blanket parts of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions.



Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Kostanay region.



Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Ice will coat roads in parts of West Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar regions.