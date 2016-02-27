Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, February 27.

However, according to Kazhydromet, fog, black ice and stiff wind will torment some parts of the country.

Stiff wind will hit Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangystau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 20-25 mps in Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Fog will descend on North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Meteorologists warn pedestrians and motorists in Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions to be careful on the roads because of black ice.

Ground blizzard is expected in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.