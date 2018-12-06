EN
    07:23, 06 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy Thursday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will see frosty weather with low probability of precipitation on Thursday. The north of the country will see snowfall and blizzard, the southeast - gusty wind and the west - ice-slick, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket most parts of Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Atyrau regions.

    Wind with gusts 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

    Black ice will coat roads in Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Blowing snow may hit North Kazakhstan regions.

     

     

