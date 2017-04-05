Kazakhstan wakes up to foggy Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather and precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, gusty wind, fog, black ice and drifting snow are forecast for some parts of the country.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.



Fog is to blanket Almaty, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.



Roads in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola and Aktobe regions will be covered in black ice.



Blizzard may hit Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.