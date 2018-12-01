Kazakhstan wakes up to frosty weather on Sat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather will be frosty in most regions of Kazakhstan on the first day of winter, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Snow flurries, gusty wind and blizzard are expected in the northwest, north and southeast of the country. Foggy and slippery conditions will be observed in some parts of Kazakhstan as well.

Mild wind will be blowing in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkestan, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions. However, it will gain intensity in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions, where gusts will reach 22-25 mps.



Parts of Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, Akmola, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.



According to the weather forecast, blizzard will hit North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Turkestan, Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.



Black ice will coat roads in Zhambyl and Almaty regions.