    10:00, 10 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy and foggy Saturday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains, fog and bleak wind will grip most regions of Kazakhstan today, October 10. Weather without precipitation is forecast for northwestern Kazakhstan.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, gusty wind is to batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind will reach 17-22 mps in Almaty region brining dust storm to the area. It will be foggy in some parts of Karaganda region. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay and Aktobe regions.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
