EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:41, 05 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy and windy Tuesday

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, May 5, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, precipitation will douse parts of the country. However, northern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl and Kostanay regions.

    Chances of thunderstorms will be high in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, Mangistau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Turkestan region. Wind will also bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    Meteorologists predict hail may hit Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!