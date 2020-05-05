Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy and windy Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, May 5, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, precipitation will douse parts of the country. However, northern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl and Kostanay regions.

Chances of thunderstorms will be high in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, Mangistau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Turkestan region. Wind will also bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Meteorologists predict hail may hit Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.