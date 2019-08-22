Kazakhstan wakes up to rainy Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that showers with thunderstorms will hit most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Almaty, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions will see wind gust up to 15-22 mps.

Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

According to the forecast, chances of squall will be high in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Hail may hit Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent hit will grip Atyrau, parts of Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, parts of East Kazakhstan, in the south of Aktobe, some parts of Atyrau and Pavlodar regions.