    09:45, 11 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wakes up to sunny Sunday

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist across Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast only for the west and northwest of the country.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions. Gusts may reach 23-28 mps in Atyrau region.

    Dust storm is expected in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of hail and squall will be high in Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Thunderstorm may hit Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Patches of fog will blanket North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions at night.

    Scorching heat will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, parts of Kostanay, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.

    Extreme fire hazard will linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

