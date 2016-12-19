Kazakhstan wakes up to windy and foggy Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with snowfall, blizzard, fog, black ice and stiff wind is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Akmaty, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, Zhambyl and Kostanay regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl and Akmola regions.



Drifting snow will hit Kostanay, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.