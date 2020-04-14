EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:11, 14 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wakes up to windy and foggy Tuesday

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy rainfall is forecast for the south, north and center of Kazakhstan today. Weather without precipitation is expected only in western and southwestern Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, parts of North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkestan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan. Kostanay, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow through Atyrau, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkestan, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in North Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!