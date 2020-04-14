Kazakhstan wakes up to windy and foggy Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy rainfall is forecast for the south, north and center of Kazakhstan today. Weather without precipitation is expected only in western and southwestern Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, parts of North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkestan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan. Kostanay, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow through Atyrau, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkestan, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in North Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.