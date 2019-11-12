Kazakhstan wakes up to windy Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on November 12. Only the northwest and east of the country will see precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of the country will observe bleak wind, black ice, and fog. Eastern Kazakhstan will see blizzard.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice will cover roads in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.