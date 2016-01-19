EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:29, 19 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wants JVs in defence sector with India

    None
    None
    KOLKATA: Having inked an agreement with India to enhance military cooperation, Kazakhstan is now looking at joint ventures in the defence sector.

    "We have been supplying military equipment to India and a defence pact to enhance military cooperation was signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit last year. Now we want to explore joint ventures in co-production," Kazakhstan ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev said here today. 

    The ambassador, who was speaking at an interactive session of the MCC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said politically the two countries are co-operating with each other and there are no issues.

    "India and Kazakhstan face the same challenges. India is upgrading its military equipment of Soviet origin. We are also doing that," the envoy said without divulging details of the joint ventures.

    The two countries have also inked a deal on the supply of uranium for the next four years.

    "I think they (Kazakhstan) are ready to supply. It will start from this year," Sarsenbayev said.

    Source: The Economic Times

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and India Diplomacy Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!