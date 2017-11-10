EN
    10:58, 10 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan wants to adopt Chelyabinsk-based IT park's practices

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov visited the Chelyabinsk State University (Russia) and its IT park on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the governor's press service.

    During the visit, governor Aksakalov told reps of the Russian university that North Kazakhstan region is interested in the IT park and is keen to cooperate on interesting projects.

    "We are constructing a big palace for schoolchildren in the region and are planning to open a huge IT center there," Aksakalov said.

    Mikhail Politov, pro-rector of the Chelyabinsk State University, revealed that the educational process at the IT park is based on the mix of theory and practice.

    "We have a fundamental part within the framework of which we teach basic stuff and science to children. It is impossible to make a breakthrough in anything without having profound knowledge of the system from the inside," he added.

    At the IT park, students learn about IT infrastructure and ways to create it. Many projects and programs developed by young scientists have become the source of income for them.

