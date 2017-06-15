Kazakhstan wants to enter top 40 of logistics performance index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan creates all necessary conditions and infrastructure to raise effectiveness of its container service, First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin said speaking at the 4th New Silk Way International Transport and Logistics Business Forum as part of the Astana Economic Forum on June 15.

According to Mamin, Kazakhstan goes to great lengths to integrate its transport network into the Eurasian transport system and contributes greatly to its development.



He stressed that over the past 9 years total volume of investment into the development of infrastructure, transport and logistics has amounted to $26 billion in Kazakhstan.



"President Nazarbayev's initiative to integrate the Nurly zhol Program with the Silk Road Economic Belt allowed to attract investment and synchronize Kazakhstan and China's infrastructural projects. We've already created a railway logistic infrastructure on the border of our countries with the estimated capacity of over 50 million tons," Mr Mamin noted.



The First Deputy Prime Minister added that Kazakhstan is ranked 26th out of 136 countries in the World Economic Forum's Rail infrastructure rankings and is 77th in the logistics performance index.



"We set the goal to reach the 40th place by 2020," he said in conclusion.