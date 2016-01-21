Kazakhstan-WB Agrt on national qualification system establishment ratified - Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at its plenary session, the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has adopted a Law "On ratification of the Loan agreement (The project on development of labour skills and stimulation of employment) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development."

“The Agreement provides for introduction of the national qualification system which is applied in many developed countries of the world. There are 8 levels of qualification, depending on education level (secondary vocational education, general secondary education, bachelor’s, master’s, PhD degrees etc.) People will be provided with jobs, scope of work, and compensation rate as per their education level,” Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova said presenting the bill.

According to her, the cost of the project is 137 mln U.S. dollars, 100 mln out of which will be provided by the World Bank. The project is planned to be accomplished on June 30, 2020.

The document was signed in Astana on July 230, 2015.