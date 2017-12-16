Kazakhstan weather: Clear and dry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dry weather will persist in Kazakhstan on Saturday. Fog and winds strengthening are expected in some areas places, Kazhydromet said.

According to the forecasters, patchy fog and strong winds are expected in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog is expected in Almaty region. Winds speeds here will reach 18-23 m/s.

Patchy fog is expected in Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.